New Bill: Representative Ann Wagner introduces H.R. 4429: Developing and Empowering our Aspiring Leaders Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4429: Developing and Empowering our Aspiring Leaders Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-07-16, and currently has no cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Developing and Empowering our Aspiring Leaders Act of 2025, aims to make specific changes to the definition of qualifying investments for venture capital fund advisers under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Here are the key provisions:





Modification of Qualifying Investment Definition





The bill mandates that the



Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)



revise the definition of a qualifying investment within 180 days of its enactment. This will include:









Equity Securities:



The definition will expand to include equity securities issued by qualifying portfolio companies. This applies whether the securities are acquired directly from the company or through secondary acquisition.



Investments in Other Venture Capital Funds:



The SEC will specify that investments in other venture capital funds also qualify as a qualifying investment.







Requirements for Private Funds





The bill sets out new requirements for private funds to qualify as venture capital funds. Specifically, it stipulates that:







The qualifying investments of a private fund must consist predominantly of investments directly acquired from qualifying portfolio companies, or



The investments must predominantly include investments in other venture capital funds.







These changes are designed to broaden the scope of what counts as a qualifying investment under the law, potentially allowing more flexibility for venture capital funds in their investment strategies.





Impact on Regulation





By redefining qualifying investments, the bill aims to facilitate greater investment in emerging companies and enhance the ability of venture capital funds to support innovative startups. The changes could streamline regulatory compliance and expand the types of investments that venture capital advisers can make without having to register, thereby encouraging investment activity in the sector.





Relevant Companies





None found



