New Bill: Representative Ann Wagner introduces H.R. 4149: Upholding the Dayton Peace Agreement Through Sanctions Act

We have received text from H.R. 4149: Upholding the Dayton Peace Agreement Through Sanctions Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-25, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the **Upholding the Dayton Peace Agreement Through Sanctions Act**, aims to impose sanctions on foreign individuals and entities who undermine the Dayton Peace Agreement or threaten the security of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Dayton Peace Agreement was established to end the Bosnian War in the 1990s and maintain peace and stability in the region.





Key Provisions of the Bill





Policy Statement





The bill outlines the following United States policy goals regarding Bosnia and Herzegovina:







Support the country's sovereignty and multi-ethnic character.



Support the country's sovereignty and multi-ethnic character.



Promote Bosnia and Herzegovina's progress towards integration with Europe and NATO.



Promote Bosnia and Herzegovina's progress towards integration with Europe and NATO.



Encourage governmental participation and reforms for prosperity.



Encourage governmental participation and reforms for prosperity.



Advocate for adherence to rulings from the European Court of Human Rights.



Advocate for adherence to rulings from the European Court of Human Rights.



Utilize targeted sanctions against those undermining the peace agreement and democratic institutions.



Utilize targeted sanctions against those undermining the peace agreement and democratic institutions.



Encourage the European Union to sanction individuals threatening the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Encourage the European Union to sanction individuals threatening the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Address the influence of Russia in the region.



Address the influence of Russia in the region.



Work with Serbia and Croatia for regional stability.



Work with Serbia and Croatia for regional stability.



Advocate for U.S. engagement in international support mechanisms for Bosnia and Herzegovina.







Imposition of Sanctions





The bill requires the President to submit a list of foreign persons who:







Threaten the stability or integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Threaten the stability or integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Undermine democratic processes in the country.



Undermine democratic processes in the country.



Engage in actions that obstruct the Dayton Peace Agreement.



Engage in actions that obstruct the Dayton Peace Agreement.



Lead illegal parallel institutions that disrupt state authority.



Lead illegal parallel institutions that disrupt state authority.



Engage in corruption related to governmental functions.







Once a list is submitted, the President must impose sanctions on those identified, which may include blocking their assets in the U.S. and restricting entry into the U.S.





Sanctions Types





The sanctions can include:







Blocking the property and interests of the listed individuals in the U.S.



Blocking the property and interests of the listed individuals in the U.S.



Ineligibility for U.S. visas and admission.



Ineligibility for U.S. visas and admission.



Revocation of existing U.S. visas.







Facilitation of Transactions





The Secretary of the Treasury may impose restrictions on foreign financial institutions that conduct significant transactions for those individuals on the sanctions list.





Guidelines and Exceptions





While implementing sanctions, the bill emphasizes certain exceptions, including:







Protection for U.S. intelligence and national security activities.



Protection for U.S. intelligence and national security activities.



Compliance with U.N. agreements.



Compliance with U.N. agreements.



Provision of humanitarian assistance, such as food and medical aid.



Provision of humanitarian assistance, such as food and medical aid.



The importation of goods is not subject to new sanctions under this act.







Regulatory Process





The President is required to establish guidelines to implement the bill’s provisions within 180 days of enactment. Congress must be notified of these regulations prior to their implementation.





Termination and Duration





The President can lift sanctions if the identified individuals demonstrate a significant change in behavior or if they are prosecuted for their actions. The authority granted by this bill will terminate seven years after its enactment.





Definitions





The bill provides specific definitions for terms such as "foreign person," "illegal parallel institution," and "U.S. person" to clarify the scope of the legislation.





Relevant Companies





None found



Representative Ann Wagner Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Ann Wagner:

H.R.4149: Upholding the Dayton Peace Agreement Through Sanctions Act

H.R.3383: Increasing Investor Opportunities Act

H.R.3382: Small Entity Update Act

H.R.3381: Encouraging Public Offerings Act of 2025

H.R.2478: Financial Exploitation Prevention Act of 2025

H.R.2394: DETERRENCE Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Ann Wagner on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wagner.

Representative Ann Wagner Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ann Wagner is worth $25.7M, as of July 10th, 2025. This is the 38th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wagner has approximately $9.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Ann Wagner's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wagner.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.