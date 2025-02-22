New Bill: Representative Andy Barr introduces H.R. 654: Taking Account of Bureaucrats’ Spending Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 654: Taking Account of Bureaucrats’ Spending Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 13 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Taking Account of Bureaucrats' Spending Act of 2025, aims to make significant changes to the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection (BCFP). Here are the main points of the bill:





Change of Name and Structure





The BCFP will be renamed to the



Consumer Financial Empowerment Agency



(CFEA). This rebranding involves several amendments to existing laws to reflect this new name.





Independence and Appropriations





The CFEA will be transitioned to operate as an independent agency rather than as part of the Federal Reserve. Importantly, it will also be moved into the standard federal appropriations process, meaning it will require Congressional approval for its funding, rather than being financed through the Federal Reserve's budget.





Authority and Administration





The bill specifies that the Director of the CFEA will be appointed by the President. It also removes certain procedural functions that are currently part of the BCFP's structure.





References and Conforming Amendments









Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act



Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act



Equal Credit Opportunity Act



Equal Credit Opportunity Act



Truth in Lending Act



Truth in Lending Act



Fair Credit Reporting Act



Fair Credit Reporting Act



And several others related to consumer financial protections.







Authorization of Appropriations





The bill sets forth that for the fiscal years 2026 and 2027, there will be a specific authorization of appropriations for the CFEA to facilitate its operations.





Overall Purpose





The intended effect of this legislation is to enhance the agency’s independence and ensure a transparent funding process through regular appropriations, rather than its current financing method. This aims to empower the agency to better protect consumers in the financial marketplace.





Relevant Companies





None found





