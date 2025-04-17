New Bill: Representative Andy Barr introduces H.R. 2702: Financial Integrity and Regulation Management Act

We have received text from H.R. 2702: Financial Integrity and Regulation Management Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 16 cosponsors.

Financial Integrity and Regulation Management Act





Promoting the safety and soundness of depository institutions.



Ensuring that all federally legal businesses and law-abiding citizens can access financial services without facing discrimination.



Allowing financial service providers to choose their customers without unlawful prejudice or political influence.







Reputational risk is subjective and can lead to unfair regulation based on public relations concerns rather than the actual financial health of an institution.



Historically, federal banking agencies have used reputational risk to limit access to financial services, impacting legally operating businesses.



This practice does not contribute to the overall safety and soundness of the financial system.







Federal banking agencies must eliminate references to reputational risk in their regulatory guidance and examination processes.



No federal banking agency can consider reputational risk when supervising or examining depository institutions. This includes various activities such as rule-making, assessments, and enforcement actions.







This bill, titled theor the "FIRM Act," aims to change the way federal banking agencies assess and supervise depository institutions, such as banks and credit unions.The primary objectives highlighted in the bill include:The bill expresses concern that the current practice of considering—the potential negative public perception of a financial institution's actions—during regulatory supervision is problematic. It argues that:The bill proposes the following changes:If enacted, the bill requires each federal banking agency to report back to Congress within 180 days to confirm that the provisions of the bill have been implemented and to detail any changes made to their internal policies as a consequence.None found.

Representative Andy Barr Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Andy Barr is worth $2.2M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 200th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Barr has approximately $123.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Andy Barr's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Barr.

