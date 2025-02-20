New Bill: Representative Andrew Ogles introduces H.R. 629: Ending Chemical Abortions Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 629: Ending Chemical Abortions Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-22, and currently has 20 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the "Ending Chemical Abortions Act of 2025," aims to amend U.S. federal law to prohibit the use of chemical abortion drugs. Here’s a breakdown of the main points of the legislation:





Purpose





The primary purpose of the bill is to make it illegal to prescribe, dispense, distribute, or sell any drug, medication, or chemical specifically intended to induce an abortion. This is applicable to abortions performed using medication rather than surgical methods.





Definitions









Abortion:



The bill defines abortion as the intentional termination of a pregnancy when one knows they are pregnant, except for cases such as producing a live birth, removing a dead unborn child from a miscarriage, or treating certain medical conditions like ectopic pregnancies.



Chemical Abortions:



This refers specifically to the use of chemical drugs, such as mifepristone and misoprostol, to terminate a pregnancy.



Pregnant:



Defined as the state of having a living unborn child, from fertilization through to childbirth.







Prohibitions and Penalties





The bill stipulates that any individual who prescribes or dispenses chemical abortion drugs could face serious penalties, including:







A prison sentence of up to 25 years.



Fines as outlined by the law.







Exceptions to the Prohibition





There are specific exceptions noted in the bill where the prohibition would not apply:







The provision of contraceptives before conception or before pregnancy can be confirmed.



Treatment of a miscarriage according to accepted medical guidelines.



In cases where a woman faces a serious health risk or life-threatening condition due to the pregnancy, as certified by a physician.







Criminal Prosecution





The bill clarifies that women who undergo or attempt a chemical abortion cannot be prosecuted under this legislation.





Changes to Legal Definitions





The bill calls for the renaming of Chapter 74 of Title 18 of the United States Code to "Abortion crimes," reflecting the focus on abortion-related offenses.





Background Findings





The bill outlines several findings that informed its creation, including the history of FDA regulations on chemical abortion drugs and concerns regarding their safety compared to surgical abortions. Key points made include:







The FDA's initial approval of chemical abortion drugs in 2000, which the bill claims was based on an erroneous categorization of pregnancy.



A comparison of complication rates between chemical and surgical abortions, indicating that chemical abortions present a higher risk.



Data suggesting that a significant portion of abortions in the U.S. are now performed chemically.







Relevant Companies









MRNA



: Moderna, Inc. could be indirectly impacted through changes in pharmaceutical regulations and drug development strategies.



MRNA : Moderna, Inc. could be indirectly impacted through changes in pharmaceutical regulations and drug development strategies.





PFE



: Pfizer Inc. may face implications related to its role in the pharmaceutical industry concerning women's reproductive health products.



PFE : Pfizer Inc. may face implications related to its role in the pharmaceutical industry concerning women's reproductive health products.





ABT



: Abbott Laboratories, involved in various health and medical products, might experience changes in the market landscape regarding reproductive health technologies.





