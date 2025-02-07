New Bill: Representative Andrew Ogles introduces H.R. 361: Make Greenland Great Again Act

We have received text from H.R. 361: Make Greenland Great Again Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-13, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the "Make Greenland Great Again Act," proposes that the United States government, starting on January 20, 2025, should begin negotiations with Denmark to secure the acquisition of Greenland. The key points of the bill are as follows:





Negotiation Authorization





The bill authorizes the President to seriously engage in discussions with the Kingdom of Denmark aimed at obtaining Greenland for the U.S. This action would commence at the stated time in 2025.





Agreement Transmission





Once the President reaches an agreement with Denmark regarding the acquisition of Greenland, the bill requires that this agreement and all related materials must be sent to specific committees in Congress within five calendar days.





Congressional Review Period





After the agreement is transmitted to Congress, there is a designated 60-calendar-day period in which Congress can review it. If Congress does not pass a joint resolution expressing disapproval within this timeframe, the agreement would automatically take effect and become law.





Definition of Congressional Committees





The bill specifies which congressional committees are considered "appropriate" for receiving the agreement. These are:







The Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives.



The Committee on Foreign Relations of the Senate.







Summary





In summary, this bill sets the groundwork for negotiating the transfer of ownership of Greenland from Denmark to the United States, establishes a timeline for these negotiations, and outlines how the agreement will be reviewed and enacted by Congress.





