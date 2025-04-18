New Bill: Representative Andrea Salinas introduces H.R. 2741: Providing Empathetic and Effective Recovery Support Act

We have received text from H.R. 2741: Providing Empathetic and Effective Recovery Support Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 4 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the **Providing Empathetic and Effective Recovery Support Act** or **PEER Support Act**, primarily aims to address the shortage of the behavioral health workforce by promoting the role of peer support specialists. Here’s a breakdown of the key components of the bill:





Definition of Peer Support Specialists





The bill defines **peer support specialists** as individuals who:







Have personal experience in recovery from mental health conditions or substance use disorders, or have experience as caregivers to those with such conditions.



Have personal experience in recovery from mental health conditions or substance use disorders, or have experience as caregivers to those with such conditions.



Are certified to provide peer support services, based on criteria set by their respective states or the Secretary of Health and Human Services.







Recognition of the Profession





By January 1, 2026, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget is required to revise the Standard Occupational Classification system to include a category for peer support specialists, thereby officially recognizing this profession.





Establishment of the Office of Recovery





The bill establishes an **Office of Recovery** within the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). This office will:







Be headed by a director with experience and lived experience in recovery from mental health or substance use disorders.



Be headed by a director with experience and lived experience in recovery from mental health or substance use disorders.



Lead efforts in identifying new issues related to recovery support services.



Lead efforts in identifying new issues related to recovery support services.



Provide technical assistance and best practices to help various agencies develop recovery support services.



Provide technical assistance and best practices to help various agencies develop recovery support services.



Support the training and professional development of peer support specialists.



Support the training and professional development of peer support specialists.



Disseminate best practice recommendations regarding peer support services.



Disseminate best practice recommendations regarding peer support services.



Develop career pathways for peer support specialists.







Research on Background Check Processes





The bill mandates the Secretary of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with the Attorney General, to produce a report on:







Research and recommendations regarding criminal background check processes for peer support specialists.



Research and recommendations regarding criminal background check processes for peer support specialists.



Summarize the effectiveness of peer support specialists in improving mental health and recovery.



Summarize the effectiveness of peer support specialists in improving mental health and recovery.



Survey state laws related to criminal background checks for certification, including analyses of exemptions and requirements.



Survey state laws related to criminal background checks for certification, including analyses of exemptions and requirements.



Provide recommendations to states on streamlining the certification process for peer support specialists.







This report must be made publicly available within one year of the bill's enactment and shared with various state and federal agencies involved in health care and peer support services.





General Provisions





Overall, this bill focuses on enhancing the behavioral health workforce through structured support for peer support specialists, establishing an office dedicated to recovery services, and improving pathways for individuals to enter this profession. It recognizes the importance of lived experience in recovery and aims to standardize and professionalize the role of peer support specialists across various states.





Relevant Companies





None found



