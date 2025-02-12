New Bill: Representative André Carson introduces H.R. 485: Muhammad Ali Congressional Gold Medal Act

We have received text from H.R. 485: Muhammad Ali Congressional Gold Medal Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 53 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill titled "Muhammad Ali Congressional Gold Medal Act" aims to posthumously award a Congressional Gold Medal to Muhammad Ali, recognizing his significant contributions to the United States both as a celebrated athlete and an advocate for civil rights and humanitarian causes.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Awarding the Gold Medal:



The bill authorizes the Speaker of the House and the President pro tempore of the Senate to arrange for the presentation of a gold medal in honor of Muhammad Ali.



Design and Production:



The Secretary of the Treasury is tasked with designing and striking the gold medal, which will feature suitable emblems, devices, and inscriptions that honor Ali's legacy.



Transfer of Medal:



After the presentation ceremony, the medal will be transferred to Muhammad Ali's wife, Lonnie Ali.



Duplicate Medals:



The Secretary may also strike and sell bronze duplicates of the gold medal. Sales will be priced to cover all associated costs, such as labor and materials.



National Medal Status:



The medals produced under this Act will be classified as national medals and considered numismatic items under legal statutes.



Funding:



The costs associated with striking the medals will be charged against the United States Mint Public Enterprise Fund, and proceeds from the sale of duplicate bronze medals will also be deposited into this fund.







Background on Muhammad Ali





Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Marcellus Clay, Jr., on January 17, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky, is celebrated for his remarkable achievements in boxing and his profound impact on social issues. His career highlights include:







Winning a gold medal at the 1960 Summer Olympics.



Becoming the first boxer to win the heavyweight title three times.



Facing legal challenges for his stance as a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court.



Championsing civil rights and humanitarian efforts, receiving numerous awards for his advocacy and contributions to society.



Establishing the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, promoting respect, hope, and understanding.







Acknowledgments and Impact





Muhammad Ali garnered recognition from various organizations and figures, with honors that include multiple awards for sportsmanship and humanitarian contributions, as well as his role in the Civil Rights Movement. He served as a U.N. Messenger of Peace and was actively involved in raising awareness and funding for Parkinson’s disease research following his own diagnosis.





