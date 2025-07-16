New Bill: Representative Al Green introduces H.R. 4228: Original Justice for living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa/Greenwood Race Massacre Act

We have received text from H.R. 4228: Original Justice for living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa/Greenwood Race Massacre Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-27, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Original Justice for living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa/Greenwood Race Massacre Act



, aims to provide financial compensation to the surviving victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The massacre occurred when a mob of White residents attacked the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, leading to widespread violence, destruction of property, and loss of lives. The bill is based on findings that the local, state, and federal governments have failed to provide justice for these victims over the past century.





Key Provisions of the Bill





1. Compensation







The bill mandates a payment of $10,398,368 in compensatory damages and an additional $10,398,368 in punitive damages to each living survivor of the massacre as of May 1, 2025. If a survivor has passed away before the payment, the funds will be directed to their estate.







2. Basis for Payment







The compensation is intended to address the harm that survivors faced due to the failure of the federal government to intervene during and after the massacre, as well as the lack of investigation or prosecution of those involved.







3. Certification Process







The Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights will certify payments to individuals who provide proof of identity, specifically a birth certificate, and will not require any additional information for this process.







4. Funding Source







The payments will come from the federal government’s Judgment Fund, which is typically used to settle claims against the United States.







5. Satisfaction of Claims







Once the payments are made, they will satisfy all claims that a living survivor may have against the U.S. regarding the harm suffered due to the events of the massacre.







6. Ineligibility for Additional Benefits







Survivors will not be eligible for any further compensation or benefits from the federal government related to the harm described under this section after receiving the payments.







Context and Findings





The bill references historical findings regarding the profound impact of the Tulsa Race Massacre, including:







The massacre has historically been understated or overlooked in American history, with ongoing calls for justice unaddressed until now.







Two survivors of the massacre, Viola Ford Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle, are cited as continuing to seek justice in their advanced age. Additionally, preceding legislative actions and compensation awarded to victims of other injustices are mentioned to argue for the necessity of this bill.





Conclusion on Eligibility





Only those individuals who are living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre as of May 1, 2025, will be eligible for the funds provided by this bill.





