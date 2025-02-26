New Bill: Representative Adrian Smith introduces H.R. 817: Educational Choice for Children Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 817: Educational Choice for Children Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 27 cosponsors.

This bill, known as the Educational Choice for Children Act of 2025, proposes amendments to the Internal Revenue Code to establish a tax credit for individuals who contribute to nonprofit organizations that provide educational scholarships for elementary and secondary students.





- Individuals can claim a tax credit for contributions made to scholarship granting organizations.- The credit amount is the total contributions made during the taxable year. - There are limitations to the credit: - It cannot exceed 10% of the contributor's adjusted gross income or $5,000, whichever is greater. - If applicable, any state credits must reduce the federal credit amount.- An "eligible student" must: - Be part of a household with income not exceeding 300% of the area's median gross income. - Be eligible to enroll in a public elementary or secondary school.- A "qualified contribution" is defined as a cash or marketable securities donation to a scholarship granting organization.- It includes expenses related to enrolling or attending schools, such as tuition, curriculum materials, tutoring services (under specific conditions), and educational therapies for students with disabilities.- These organizations must: - Be registered as 501(c)(3) nonprofit entities. - Provide scholarships to at least two students at different schools. - Use funds solely for qualified educational expenses. - Conduct annual audits and verify the income of scholarship recipients.- A $5 billion volume cap on available credits is set for the years 2025-2028.- This cap is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, with 10% reserved for individual states.- The Secretary of the Treasury will track qualified contributions in real time.- Organizations must comply with additional rules to avoid self-dealing and ensure proper scholarship distribution.- Amounts received as scholarships for qualified educational expenses will not be counted as gross income for the recipients.- The bill prohibits governmental control over scholarship granting organizations or the non-public educational institutions they serve.- It ensures that scholarships can be used for educational expenses at both public and private institutions, including religious schools.- Parents have the right to intervene in legal actions concerning the constitutionality of this bill or its provisions.- The changes in the bill will take effect for taxable years ending after December 31, 2024.None found.

