New Bill: Representative Adrian Smith introduces H.R. 196: Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act

This bill was received on 2025-01-03, and currently has 34 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act



, aims to rescind or cancel certain funds that were previously allocated to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.





Key Provisions







The bill specifically targets



unobligated balances



, which are funds that have been appropriated but not yet spent by the IRS for its operations.



These funds were initially designated for various IRS activities as detailed in certain sections of the Inflation Reduction Act.



The intent behind rescinding these funds is to prevent the IRS from accessing these previously allocated resources, which could potentially be used for enforcement actions or increased audits.



The measure is proposed to be enacted immediately upon its passing.







Impact on the IRS





The cancellation of these funds may lead to reduced operational capacity for the IRS. With fewer financial resources, the agency might scale back on initiatives like:







Improving customer service and taxpayer assistance programs.



Hiring additional staff to handle taxpayer inquiries and audits.



Implementing new technology aimed at modernizing their systems.







Legislative Context





This bill was introduced in the House of Representatives and is currently pending consideration by the Committee on Ways and Means. The action reflects ongoing debates around taxation, government spending, and IRS funding.





Goals of the Bill





The primary focus of this bill is to provide financial relief to households and small businesses by limiting IRS enforcement capabilities. It suggests a shift in how government resources may be allocated concerning tax administration.





Potential Outcomes







The bill's passage could mean fewer audits and enforcement actions against small businesses and individual taxpayers.



Conversely, it may also hinder the IRS's ability to streamline its operations and resolve backlogs, potentially leading to longer wait times for taxpayer support.







Relevant Companies





None found.



