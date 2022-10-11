US Markets

New Biden labor rule would make contractors into employees

Contributors
David Shepardson Reuters
Nandita Bose Reuters
Daniel Wiessner Reuters
New York Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a rule on Tuesday that would make it more difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, a change that is expected to shake up the business models of the ridesharing, delivery and other industries that rely on gig workers.

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a rule on Tuesday that would make it more difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, a change that is expected to shake up the business models of the ridesharing, delivery and other industries that rely on gig workers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Nandita Bose in Washington, Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular