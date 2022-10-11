New Biden labor rule would make contractors into employees

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a rule on Tuesday that would make it more difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, a change that is expected to shake up the business models of the ridesharing, delivery and other industries that rely on gig workers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Nandita Bose in Washington, Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

