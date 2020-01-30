New Bank Pekao CEO sees flat regulation costs, keeps mBank cards close

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The new head of Poland's second largest lender Bank Pekao PEO.WA expects its main regulatory costs to be kept flat this year, but refused to be drawn on how an expected bid for rival mBank was progressing.

Marek Lusztyn took over as Pekao chief executive in late November, just days after the bank was forced to cut its key return-on-equity (ROE) profit target.

Lusztyn told Reuters on Thursday that "no revolution" was foreseen under his stewardship and that it was sticking to both the longer-term aim of lifting ROE and the view that looking at Commerzbank's up-for-sale mBank was "worthwhile".

He wouldn't elaborate further on mBank, citing confidentiality, and added that the firm wasn't looking at other acquisitions.

On its regulatory burden, one of the factors former CEO Michal Krupinski blamed for the ROE cut last year, Lusztyn said he expected Poland's regulator to keep its combined bank guarantee fund and restructuring fund contributions roughly the same as last year's 460 million zloty ($120.43 million).

Krupinski had said in November that he thought the cost would be lower, while some analysts have estimated a 12% rise over the whole Polish banking system.

"It should come in about a month's time," Lusztyn said. "We expect the charge for Pekao will stay roughly flat versus 2019."

There is also a plan to issue new euro-denominated bonds to meet broader regulations. The bank has said it is looking to raise as much as 10 billion zloty ($2.62 billion) by 2023 for that purpose.

"We will effectively be looking at international markets, most likely euro markets to place those bonds," Pekao's head of investor relations and group development, Paweł Rzeźniczak, said, adding they were targeting the second half of the year.

With its balance sheet deemed as one of the strongest in European stress tests last year, "we feel this will be an interesting proposition from credit investors to look to diversify into a core part of Europe," Rzeźniczak said.

