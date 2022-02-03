New Bank of England guessing game begins

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of England’s second interest rate rise in as many months paves the way for a new guessing game. This one revolves around how quickly Governor Andrew Bailey will reduce the massive holding of bonds he has accumulated as a result of a pandemic-era asset buying scheme.

The UK central bank on Thursday raised its key policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.5%. That’s the level that Bailey said last year rates would have to reach before he would start to allow bonds to mature without reinvesting the proceeds in the debt market.

While Bailey is ahead of his global peers on this front, shrinking the BoE’s 895 billion pound portfolio of gilts and corporate debt will be a drawn-out affair. That’s just as well, since central bank debt purchases have kept a lid on bond yields even as governments issued huge amounts of debt as they battled to shield the economy from the effects of the pandemic. With Bailey no longer buying UK debt, net issuance of UK government bonds, adjusted for BoE purchases, could more than double this year to 82 billion pounds, RBC analysts reckon.

This will push up yields, which are already rising as investors anticipate global monetary policy tightening. Still, the 10-year gilt yield has only gone up to around 1.3%. That is low relative to inflation, which is at a near three-decade high of 5.4%. The BoE is therefore unlikely to trigger either economic or market stress if it reduces its bond holdings gradually. Bank of America analysts estimate that a slow reduction would be akin to a quarter percentage point rate rise through 2023.

Yet an orderly unwind may be tricky. Persistently high inflation may force the BoE to consider selling bonds, rather than just letting them mature. ING analysts reckon just 25 billion pounds of gilt sales could have the same effect as a 12.5 to 25 basis point rate hike. Moreover, Bailey won’t be acting alone. The U.S. Federal Reserve is keen to shrink its own $9 trillion balance sheet. The last time it did this, between 2017 and 2019, inflation was less rampant, and the European Central Bank was hoovering up debt much faster than will likely be the case in the coming year. A new, more volatile era beckons for bond markets.

