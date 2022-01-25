New backer would fuel Aussie hydrogen hype machine

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Andrew Forrest can look to Detroit for his next big idea. The chair of $45 billion Australian iron-ore miner Fortescue Metals has spent much of the past 18 months touting ambitious plans to use hydrogen for renewable energy, the latest with German chemicals maker Covestro https://ffi.com.au/news/fortescue-future-industries-and-covestro-announce-plans-to-enter-a-long-term-green-hydrogen-supply-agreement. The lack of detail, however, raises concerns. They could be eased by selling a stake in Fortescue Future Industries, the green division, as General Motors and Ford Motor did with their self-driving outfits.

The Fortescue enterprise trades at around 6.6 times 2023 EBITDA, per estimates gathered by Refinitiv. BHP commands a multiple of some 5.8 times and Rio Tinto 5.5 times. The discrepancy is only partly explained by FFI’s myriad hydrogen investigations and studies. BHP is grappling with fossil-fuel assets as Rio recovers from its Juukan Gorge scandal and deals with troubles in Mongolia https://www.riotinto.com/news/releases/2022/Oyu-Tolgoi-partners-reach-comprehensive-agreement-and-approve-commencement-of-underground-mining-operations and Serbia. On BHP’s multiple, Fortescue would be worth around 11%, or $5 billion, less. Adjusting for different iron-ore prices, Citi analysts recently put the gap to peers as high as $11 billion.

Yet FFI has no discernible revenue or earnings. That may be changing. A 164 million-pound ($221 million) deal to buy Williams Advanced Engineering https://ffi.com.au/news/fortescue-acquires-williams-advanced-engineering-in-race-to-net-zero and its battery technology could add about 60 million pounds annually to the top line. For now, the Fortescue division is entirely financed by 10% of its parent’s net profit. And there’s no sense of when, or even whether, hydrogen will be a major commercial success.

Autonomous passenger vehicles provide an apt corollary. The timing of their mass deployment is also a mystery. And there’s little revenue to speak of: GM Cruise generated just $81 million in the first nine months of 2021 while posting an $847 million EBIT loss.

GM first sold a chunk of its Cruise division to the SoftBank Vision Fund in 2018, since when Honda Motor, Microsoft, Walmart and others have jumped onboard. Volkswagen bought a piece of Ford’s Argo. The deals enabled both automakers to turbocharge their businesses and to crystallise valuations. After its latest fundraising last year, GM Cruise is worth north of $30 billion, making it easier for investors to assess. For Forrest and Fortescue, an outside backer would tune up the hydrogen hype machine.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Fortescue Metals on Jan. 25 reported record iron-ore shipments of 93.1 metric tonnes in the six months to the end of December, a half-year record for the company.

- A day earlier, Fortescue said it had agreed to buy Williams Advanced Engineering for 134 million pounds ($222 million) to help it develop electric batteries for freight trains, haulage trucks and industrial heavy mobile equipment.

- Both Fortescue and Anglo American started working with WAE, once part of the Williams Formula One racing team, in 2021 to develop fossil fuel-free haulage trucks. WAE will become part of the miner’s green energy subsidiary, Fortescue Future Industries.

