New Baby Lambo Inu (BLINU) Crypto Wants to Be the Pupcoin King

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today is a day that ends in “y,” so that means a new pupcoin is the talk of social media. After Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD), Kishu Inu (CCC:KISHU-USD) and the other dozen “Inu” currencies left their mostly brief marks on the world of crypto investing, a new token is cropping up. That token is Baby Lambo Inu (CCC:BLINU-USD), and it’s getting a lot of airtime on Twitter today, just a day after launch.

Source: Shutterstock

Baby Lambo Inu is quite literally the newest pupcoin on the market, launching at 7:00 p.m. Eastern yesterday. Yet another child of Dogecoin, Baby Lambo Inu is a deflationary token. Keeping in line with its name, BLINU is represented by a baby Shiba, complete with binky, driving a green Lamborghini.

The tokenomics of the BLINU crypto are relatively straightforward. The total supply is 600 million, with a plan to burn 10%. Sellers of BLINU pay a 13% tax; the network splits this tax up across holders, marketing efforts and more. In terms of goals for the project, developers are releasing a roadmap today. Short-term goals include listings on crypto data sites CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko and 3,000 total holders; it’s worth noting that these goals have already been reached.

It’s also worth noting that further along the roadmap, goals become far less robust. Goals like “dapp,” “giveaways” and “massive coin burn” populate the list, but they are not explained in any detail. Only after these ambiguous releases, as well as a “private party on a yacht in Miami,” will the project see an audit by CertiK.

Baby Lambo Inu (BLINU) Crypto Causes an Immediate Stir

It’s obvious that the Baby Lambo Inu (BLINU) crypto isn’t the next world-beating technology in crypto. But, that doesn’t seem to bother many of its holders, who have been tweeting about the crypto since its launch.

Indeed, BLINU has found itself some admirers in less than a day, tweeting as the project reaches Binance’s (CCC:BNB-USD) “Hot Pairs” list. Crypto influencer Matt Wallace even advertised the launch of Baby Lambo Inu, jokingly saying he believes it could pass Shiba Inu.

In spite of its quirks, its less-than-robust roadmap and the current state of volatility the crypto world finds itself in, BLINU has been trading hands with gusto. Nearly $7 million worth of the token are swapping today. Still though, it is seeing losses, trading down by about 1.5%.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post New Baby Lambo Inu (BLINU) Crypto Wants to Be the Pupcoin King appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.