New BA boss seeks green light for transatlantic testing pilot

Laurence Frost Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

British Airways' new chief executive appealed to the British and U.S. governments on Monday to back a pre-flight COVID-19 testing programme to restart transatlantic flights.

"We need to work together on a testing pilot so flights can start between London and New York, traditionally one of the busiest airline routes in the world," Sean Doyle said told an online conference in his first public appearance in the job.

The plan requires governments to agree to waive quarantines for tested passengers, Doyle said. "At the moment we're not getting any support or action and we're not hearing from governments what they're thinking."

