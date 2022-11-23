US Markets
SLB

New 'Avatar' film gets rare China release

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

November 23, 2022 — 12:19 am EST

Written by Casey Hall for Reuters ->

By Casey Hall

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The long-awaited sequel to director James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar" will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec. 16, 20th Century Studios said on Wednesday.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on the same day as its global release, the studio said on its official Weibo account.

It becomes one of the few foreign films to get access to the Chinese market in recent months, with others including the latest film in the "Minions" franchise and Sony Pictures' "Where the Crawdads Sing".

Foreign movies have long struggled to gain release dates in mainland China due to strict quotas on the number of internatinal films allowed to show and many are blocked due to content Chinese regulators deem unseemly.

Hollywood blockbusters recently have had a particularly hard time getting clearance to show in China. The six latest Marvel movies did not make an appearance in China and earlier this year, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was also denied a China release.

Increased scrutiny of Hollywood films has occurred in conjunction with a rise in China's film studios making their own versions of the high-octane blockbusters U.S. studios are known for.

Chinese-made hits include the "Wolf Warrior" franchise and last year's breakout success, "The Battle at Changjin Lake", have proven popular with Chinese audiences keen to see more Chinese-centric stories on the big screen.

That said, since Chinese movie ticket sales topped U.S. ticket sales for the first time in 2020, the Chinese movie market has been hit by tight COVID-19 curbs. Cinemas across the country are frequently asked to suspend operation or cap audience numbers.

Especially as cases continue to grow, people in many cities around the country are refraining from going to cinemas.

China's total box office take for this year has reached only 28.27 billion yuan ($4 billion) according to Chinese cinema data app Dengta. It is a sharp fall from 2019's 64.15 billion yuan or even last year's 47.04 billion.

(Reporting by Casey Hall and Sophie Yu; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)

((Casey.Hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.