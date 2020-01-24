New Atlantia CEO apologises for bridge disaster, seeks talks with government

The new CEO of Italy's Atlantia signalled a fresh approach on Friday to the crisis caused by the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by its motorway arm in 2018, apologising for the disaster and seeking talks with the government.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.