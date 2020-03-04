New Argentine tax hike for soy will weigh on production, farmers say

By Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, March 4 (Reuters) - A tax increase that Argentina is set to impose on exports of soy and its byproducts will drive down farm investment and likely result in smaller harvests going forward, farmers and economists said on Wednesday, a day after the new tax policy was announced.

The tax on most exports of soybeans, soymeal and soyoil will rise to 33% from 30% currently, with the hike set to take effect in the short term. The higher levy will be applied on a sliding scale, according to the size of individual farm operations.

Larger producers, about a quarter of the country's soy farmers, are slated to pay the top rung 33% tax.

Export levies are paid by export companies, which subtract the amount taxed from the prices they pay farmers. Less money for growers means less investment in their farms.

"Planting area could go down by 1 million hectares next season, specifically due to this tax increase. That would mean about 3 million tonnes less soy output from Argentina," said Pablo Adreani, head of the local AgriPac farm consultancy.

The government has not said when the tax hike will take effect, but it is expected soon. Argentine growers are forecast to harvest 54.5 million tonnes of soy this season, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. Harvesting starts this month.

"It will break most farmers' businesses, especially those located more than 400 kilometers from port," with high ground transportation costs already denting profits, said David Hughes, who grows soy in the bread-basket province of Buenos Aires.

"We expect farmers who are hardest hit to be very angry and stand up to the government," Hughes said, declining to discuss any planned protests. "We will postpone investments that we had been planning to make in our farms until another year. It's a bad sign for the economy, which is already shrinking."

The tax hike is part of President Alberto Fernandez's plan to make the country solvent after announcing it will have to revamp about $100 billion in what it calls unsustainable debt.

"The increase to 33% leaves a bitter taste in our mouths. We have told the Agriculture Ministry that export taxes are not the way to go," said Daniel Pelegrina, head of Argentine Rural Society, or SRA, which represents large-scale growers.

He said the group would remain in talks with the ministry and is suggesting alternative revenue-raising measures that would not weigh on production.

The cash-strapped country is a major soybean supplier as well as the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed.

The 3-percentage-point increase to 33% will apply to farmers who harvested over 1,000 tonnes of soy in the previous crop year. Growers who brought in less than 100 tonnes in the 2018/19 season will pay only 20% in export taxes. There are five tax brackets between 20% and 33% depending on output.

Agriculture Ministry data shows 26% of Argentina's farmers will be hit by the 33% levy under the plan. Those large-scale farms account for 77% of the country's soybean production.

"The tax increase is clearly negative because it generates a disincentive to production, which will generate at least a stagnation, if not a decline on production," David Miazzo, chief analyst at Agricultural Foundation for the Development of Argentina (Fada), told local newspaper El Economista.

"This is just the opposite of what Argentina requires at this moment. What the country lacks is employment, influx of export dollars and economic activity. These types of measures go directly against what is needed," Miazzo told the newspaper.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

