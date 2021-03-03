New Areas Investors Are Eying in the Exploding Global Gaming Economy

By Kevin Chou. co-founder of Rally

With the video game industry reportedly now bigger than sports and movies combined, everyone from investors to A-list actors are jumping on the gaming bandwagon. Its social impact has immeasurable consequences, and even eclipses music as the most important aspect of youth culture. Gaming is imagination and creativity but also connection: people who cannot come together in person are connecting through games. Still, the industry is a fraction of the size it will inevitably become. The most exciting part about the growth of gaming is how everybody in the ecosystem stands to benefit.

Until recently, the technology didn’t exist to enable “community economics,” or enabling property rights and economic opportunities for players. When I sold Kabam in 2017, there were already rumblings about how blockchain could transform gaming for developers and gamers alike by allowing community economics. In the past three years the technology has advanced significantly, but companies and developers are still working to make blockchain easier to integrate into games. It’s become a hot spot for investment.

Opening a global, virtual economy

Gamers are already spending over $100 billion a year on virtual currencies and assets, which amounts to five times the size of the global music industry. And now with blockchain, gamers can actually own items in the games they’re playing. Investors see the value in this, and are striking while the iron is hot.

One of the first (and most obvious) use cases of blockchain in gaming that investors recognized was that in-app purchases don’t need to be walled within an individual game. If gamers are able to take ownership of their virtual items and easily sell them to other players, this could open up the virtual economy to even more growth than what we’ve seen so far. A lot of VCs I chat with are betting on a future that looks like this: where the lines between the physical world and virtual world are blurred.

Another hotspot is virtual item lineage. Blockchain has the potential to create a “version history” attached to virtual items to show how rare or common items have passed through the hands of previous players. This development has the possibility to add value to certain items should they pass through the hands of a popular gamer, celebrity, or notable figure.

Gamers and Esports Teams Engage Directly with Fans to Build New Economies

One hot new area that’s garnering the attention of investors, gamers and fans alike is social tokens, a cryptocurrency specific to a person or brand.

In the last six months, we’ve seen several gamers, streamers and Esports organizations successfully launch their own social tokens in order to take back control of their relationship with fans from big tech platforms.They’re experimenting with new forms of fan interactions and monetization opportunities with crypto.

For example, Twitch streamer Alliestrasza is hosting Hearthstone tournaments with the winners receiving her ALLIE Coin, while StarCraft II Pro Player and variety streamer Vibe is running daily tournaments where gamers can “double their winnings” in tokens. Streaming house DownToQuest offers a token for fans to purchase physical merchandise, often charging less in coin value than its equivalent in US Dollars. While it's still early days, several gamers/streamers are already earning more than $10,000 per month via their social tokens.

Global Esports organizations like Gen G. are also getting into the mix; launching their own social token to strengthen their relationship with fans, allowing them to directly engage their favorite teams and players, and become owners in their new virtual economies.

Everyone wins

There is little doubt that the gaming industry will continue to surpass the market capitalization of more established cultural industries. Gaming business models are still in their infancy, and will play a huge role in determining how big the industry can become.

If investors continue to focus their attention on areas like blockchain that encourage participation, align incentives, and level the playing field, everyone wins.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.