New Analysts Initiate Coverage: 3 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy

As Wall Street is reeling under the evolving geopolitical situation, Fed’s rate hikes and high inflation this year, investors are increasingly becoming thoughtful about choosing stocks for their portfolio.



As stock markets have been experiencing volatility, investors may look for stocks that recently received new analyst coverage. The logic behind this is that analysts don’t add a stock to their coverage randomly. New coverage on a stock is usually the result of a huge investor focus on it or its promising prospects.



Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN, Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVEO are a few stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention.



There’s no denying that the lack of consistency in information creates inefficiencies that might result in misinterpretation of stocks. Initiation of coverage by analysts offers critical information on a stock which is of great value to investors.



Coverage initiation on a stock by analyst(s) usually depicts increased investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume that there is something in the stock that has attracted analyst attention. In other words, they believe that the company coming under the radar definitely has some value, which can be tapped into.



Obviously, stocks are not arbitrarily chosen to cover. New coverage on a stock usually reflects an encouraging future envisioned by the analyst(s). At times, increased investor focus on a stock motivates analysts to take a closer look at it.



Needless to say, the average change in broker recommendation is preferred over a single recommendation change.



How Does Analyst Coverage Influence Stock Price?



The price movement of a stock is generally a function of the recommendations on it from new analysts. Stocks typically see an upward price movement with a new analyst coverage compared to what they witness with a rating upgrade under an existing coverage. Positive recommendations – Buy and Strong Buy – generally lead to a significantly positive price reaction than a Hold recommendation. On the contrary, analysts hardly initiate coverage with a Strong Sell or Sell recommendation.



Now, if an analyst gives a new recommendation on a company that has limited or no existing coverage, investors start paying more attention to it. Also, any new information attracts portfolio managers to build a position in the stock.



So, it’s a good strategy to bet on stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the last few weeks.



Below, we have selected three stocks that have seen increased analyst coverage over the last few weeks and carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Screening Criteria

Number of Broker Ratings now greater than the Number of Broker Ratings four weeks ago (this will shortlist stocks that have recent new coverage).



Average Broker Rating less than Average Broker Rating four weeks ago (“less than” means “better than” four weeks ago).



Increased analyst coverage and improving average rating are the primary criteria of this strategy but one should also consider other relevant parameters to make it foolproof.

Here are the other screening parameters:

Price greater than or equal to $5 (as a stock below $5 will not likely create significant interest for most investors).



Average Daily Volume greater than or equal to 100,000 shares (if the volume isn’t enough, it will not attract individual investors).

Here are three out of the 13 stocks that passed the screen:

Terns Pharmaceuticals: This is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Foster City, CA. Terns Pharmaceuticals engages in the development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity.



TERN stock has gained 16% over the past six months against the industry’s 12.2% decline. Loss estimates for 2022 have narrowed to $2.10 per share from $2.18 over the past seven days. The estimated figure calls for a 5% improvement from the year-ago period.



Napco Security Technologies: Based in Amityville, NY, Napco Security engages in the development, manufacturing and selling of electronic security products in the United States and abroad.



NSSC stock has gained 44% over the past six months against the industry’s 16.7% decline. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have increased to 71 cents per share from 52 cents over the past 30 days. The estimated figure calls for a 65.1% increase from the year-ago period.



AVEO Pharmaceuticals: This Boston, MA-based biopharmaceutical company develops and commercializes medicines for cancer patients.



AVEO stock has gained 42.9% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 12.1% decline. Loss estimates for 2022 have narrowed to 94 cents per share from $1.06 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure calls for a 42.3% improvement from the year-ago period.



You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO): Free Stock Analysis Report



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.