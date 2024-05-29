New Analyst Ratings Gives Dell (NYSE:DELL) a Boost

Dell’s (NYSE:DELL) line of hardware has done well in the personal computing market over the years, and that kind of staying power is something of its own recommendation in the field. Analysts, meanwhile, are also starting to come around, and the latest plaudits rallied Dell nearly 3.5% as investors piled in. Indeed, Bank of America, via five-star analyst Wamsi Mohan, left its Buy recommendation where it was and bumped the price target from $130 to $180 per share.

Mohan is clearly expecting big things out of Dell, as its fourth-quarter earnings report is set to come out this Thursday. Mohan pointed to several key factors suggesting positive results, starting with the rise in demand for artificial intelligence servers, demand for storage thanks to an upcoming IBM (NYSE:IBM) mainframe refresh, and an upcoming PC refresh that will likely spur sales.

It’s worth noting that, so far, Mohan has enjoyed an 86% success rate on DELL stock, with an average return of 75.09% per rating.

Not Just Mohan, Either

Mohan is just the latest to come out in favor of Dell. Just two days ago, Loop Capital came out with its own price target hike, sending it up from $125 to $185 per share. And it made that hike for the same reason that Bank of America did – rising demand for AI servers will likely light a fire under Dell’s performance figures. It’s actually already done some good on that front, reports noted, and if Dell can fire up a whole new revenue stream, then that’s just one more point in its favor.

Is Dell Stock a Good Buy Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on DELL stock based on 11 Buys, one Hold, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 270.03% rally in its share price over the past year, the average DELL price target of $146.15 per share implies 14.6% downside risk.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.