New Analyst Forecast: $ZYXI Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZYXI. Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a price target of 3.0 for ZYXI.

$ZYXI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZYXI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZYXI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $3.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 06/30/2025

$ZYXI Insider Trading Activity

$ZYXI insiders have traded $ZYXI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZYXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL J MOORHEAD (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $148,300.

$ZYXI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $ZYXI stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

