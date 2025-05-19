New Analyst Forecast: $ZWS Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZWS. Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 36.0 for ZWS.

$ZWS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZWS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZWS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $34.0 on 04/15/2025

$ZWS Insider Trading Activity

$ZWS insiders have traded $ZWS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOUNTAIN LLC ICE sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000

APRIL JALAZO sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000

AIMEE KATZ sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000

JEFFREY A SCHOON (President) sold 30,698 shares for an estimated $1,088,858

SUDHANSHU CHHABRA (VP-Zurn Business Systems) sold 25,921 shares for an estimated $964,001

DAVID J PAULI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,096 shares for an estimated $398,012 .

. MARK W PETERSON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $261,170

$ZWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $ZWS stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

