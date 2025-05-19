New Analyst Forecast: $ZWS Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZWS. Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 36.0 for ZWS.
$ZWS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZWS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZWS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 05/16/2025
- Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $34.0 on 04/15/2025
$ZWS Insider Trading Activity
$ZWS insiders have traded $ZWS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MOUNTAIN LLC ICE sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000
- APRIL JALAZO sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000
- AIMEE KATZ sold 8,912,500 shares for an estimated $299,460,000
- JEFFREY A SCHOON (President) sold 30,698 shares for an estimated $1,088,858
- SUDHANSHU CHHABRA (VP-Zurn Business Systems) sold 25,921 shares for an estimated $964,001
- DAVID J PAULI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,096 shares for an estimated $398,012.
- MARK W PETERSON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $261,170
$ZWS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $ZWS stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 11,448,476 shares (+530.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,570,738
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 1,526,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,343,969
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,010,238 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,317,649
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 823,839 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,170,210
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 729,920 shares (+74.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,072,761
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 714,206 shares (-40.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,554,513
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 693,098 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,858,372
