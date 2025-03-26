New Analyst Forecast: $ZURA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZURA. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ZURA.

$ZURA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZURA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/04/2024

$ZURA Insider Trading Activity

$ZURA insiders have traded $ZURA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARVINDER THIARA sold 1,001,633 shares for an estimated $2,734,458

$ZURA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $ZURA stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

