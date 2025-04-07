New Analyst Forecast: $ZURA Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZURA. Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a price target of 3.0 for ZURA.

$ZURA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZURA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZURA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $3.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $15.0 on 11/08/2024

$ZURA Insider Trading Activity

$ZURA insiders have traded $ZURA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZURA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARVINDER THIARA sold 1,001,633 shares for an estimated $2,734,458

$ZURA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $ZURA stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.