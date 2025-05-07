New Analyst Forecast: $ZTS Given $170.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZTS. Andrea Alfonso from UBS set a price target of 170.0 for ZTS.

$ZTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZTS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrea Alfonso from UBS set a target price of $170.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Jonathan Block from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $165.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $243.0 on 02/04/2025

$ZTS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZTS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

$ZTS Insider Trading Activity

$ZTS insiders have traded $ZTS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J POLZER (Executive Vice President) sold 3,477 shares for an estimated $617,028

WILLIE M REED sold 1,210 shares for an estimated $201,029

ROXANNE LAGANO (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 652 shares for an estimated $111,224 .

. KRISTIN C PECK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 382 shares for an estimated $59,852

$ZTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 846 institutional investors add shares of $ZTS stock to their portfolio, and 885 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

