New Analyst Forecast: $ZTO Given $24.2 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZTO. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 24.2 for ZTO.
$ZTO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ZTO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 05/23.
$ZTO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $ZTO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 4,732,251 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,887,859
- FMR LLC removed 4,086,815 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,082,409
- SERENITY CAPITAL LLC removed 2,406,548 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,745,912
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,152,259 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,700,818
- PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,814,410 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,997,894
- GREEN COURT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,486,370 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,489,580
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,430,288 shares (-54.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,376,913
