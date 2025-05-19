New Analyst Forecast: $ZM Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZM. Allan Verkhovski from Scotiabank set a price target of 85.0 for ZM.

$ZM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Allan Verkhovski from Scotiabank set a target price of $85.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $79.0 on 04/16/2025

$ZM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 03/04, 02/25, 01/28 and 0 sales.

$ZM Insider Trading Activity

$ZM insiders have traded $ZM stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC S. YUAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 776,235 shares for an estimated $62,392,307 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,853,283 .

. APARNA BAWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,491 shares for an estimated $2,857,544 .

. VELCHAMY SANKARLINGAM (Pres. of Engineering & Product) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,274 shares for an estimated $2,009,822 .

. SANTIAGO SUBOTOVSKY has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,618 shares for an estimated $590,472 .

. SHANE CREHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,963 shares for an estimated $242,844.

$ZM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 367 institutional investors add shares of $ZM stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

