New Analyst Forecast: $ZLAB Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZLAB. An analyst from Leerink Partners set a price target of 75.0 for ZLAB.

$ZLAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZLAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZLAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Leerink Partners set a target price of $75.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $55.0 on 03/07/2025

$ZLAB Insider Trading Activity

$ZLAB insiders have traded $ZLAB stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YING DU (Chairperson & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 335,729 shares for an estimated $10,437,332 .

. WILLIAM LIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,814 shares for an estimated $987,445 .

. FRAZOR TITUS III EDMONDSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,664 shares for an estimated $910,874 .

. SCOTT W MORRISON sold 23,799 shares for an estimated $715,086

YAJING CHEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,497 shares for an estimated $605,305 .

. JOSHUA L SMILEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,094 shares for an estimated $532,439 .

. RAFAEL AMADO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,570 shares for an estimated $486,190.

$ZLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $ZLAB stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

