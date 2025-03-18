New Analyst Forecast: $ZION Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZION. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 64.0 for ZION.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZION, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZION forecast page.

$ZION Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZION recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ZION in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $64.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Brandon Berman from Neuberger Berman set a target price of $62.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $54.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 David Rochester from Compass Point set a target price of $54.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $57.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 David George from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $55.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Terry McEvoy from Stephens set a target price of $55.0 on 10/22/2024

$ZION Insider Trading Activity

$ZION insiders have traded $ZION stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZION stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER ANNE SMITH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,663 shares for an estimated $1,724,001 .

. PAUL E. BURDISS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,506 shares for an estimated $580,434 .

. STEVEN DAN STEPHENS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,388 shares for an estimated $580,368 .

. ERIC ELLINGSEN (Executive VP &) sold 1,238 shares for an estimated $75,316

SCOTT J MCLEAN (President) sold 890 shares for an estimated $53,328

RENA A. MILLER (Executive VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 429 shares for an estimated $25,455 .

. JASON D. ARBUCKLE (SVP - Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 187 shares for an estimated $10,941.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $ZION stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.