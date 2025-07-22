New Analyst Forecast: $ZION Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZION. David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a price target of 60.0 for ZION.
$ZION Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZION recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ZION in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 07/22/2025
- Jennifer Demba from Truist Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 07/11/2025
- Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $52.0 on 07/02/2025
- Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 07/01/2025
- Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 04/22/2025
- Christopher Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $58.0 on 04/22/2025
- Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $47.0 on 04/22/2025
$ZION Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ZION stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZION stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.
$ZION Insider Trading Activity
$ZION insiders have traded $ZION stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZION stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER ANNE SMITH (Executive Vice President) sold 22,673 shares for an estimated $1,280,276
- STEVEN DAN STEPHENS (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $557,120
- JASON D. ARBUCKLE (SVP - Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 334 shares for an estimated $16,147.
- ROBERT RYAN RICHARDS (Controller) sold 316 shares for an estimated $15,635
$ZION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of $ZION stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 3,775,431 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,242,989
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,194,514 shares (+326.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,418,468
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,624,521 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,998,617
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,515,513 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,563,478
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 778,861 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,834,009
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 772,998 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,541,680
- UBS GROUP AG added 641,568 shares (+104.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,988,580
