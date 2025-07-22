New Analyst Forecast: $ZION Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZION. David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a price target of 60.0 for ZION.

$ZION Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZION recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ZION in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Jennifer Demba from Truist Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Benjamin Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $52.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $55.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $53.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Christopher Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $58.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $47.0 on 04/22/2025

$ZION Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZION stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZION stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.

$ZION Insider Trading Activity

$ZION insiders have traded $ZION stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZION stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER ANNE SMITH (Executive Vice President) sold 22,673 shares for an estimated $1,280,276

STEVEN DAN STEPHENS (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $557,120

JASON D. ARBUCKLE (SVP - Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 334 shares for an estimated $16,147 .

. ROBERT RYAN RICHARDS (Controller) sold 316 shares for an estimated $15,635

$ZION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of $ZION stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

