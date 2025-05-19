New Analyst Forecast: $ZIMV Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZIMV. Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a price target of 10.0 for ZIMV.
$ZIMV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $ZIMV stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 840,000 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,072,000
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 228,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,191,760
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 182,406 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,969,984
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 173,510 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,420,464
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 149,500 shares (+55.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,614,600
- UBS GROUP AG removed 142,527 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,539,291
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL added 117,229 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,266,073
