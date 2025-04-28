New Analyst Forecast: $ZG Given 'Mixed' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZG. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Mixed' for $ZG.
$ZG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZG forecast page.
$ZG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ZG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 01/08/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $62.0 on 01/07/2025
- Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $86.0 on 12/02/2024
- Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $73.0 on 11/07/2024
$ZG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $ZG stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 525,974 shares (+29.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,265,257
- CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD removed 396,500 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,092,024
- STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD added 384,937 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,272,786
- OGBORNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 275,000 shares (-64.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,483,750
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 241,331 shares (+1261.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,098,301
- CAMELOT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 227,000 shares (-58.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,082,949
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 211,482 shares (+101.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,983,499
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.