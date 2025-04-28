New Analyst Forecast: $ZG Given 'Mixed' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZG. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Mixed' for $ZG.

$ZG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

$ZG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ZG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $62.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $86.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $73.0 on 11/07/2024

$ZG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $ZG stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

