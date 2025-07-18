New Analyst Forecast: $ZG Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZG. Tom White from DA Davidson set a price target of 85.0 for ZG.

$ZG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZG recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $ZG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom White from DA Davidson set a target price of $85.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $82.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Mike Burton from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $69.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark set a target price of $95.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $76.0 on 05/05/2025

$ZG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $ZG stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

