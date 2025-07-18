New Analyst Forecast: $ZG Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZG. Tom White from DA Davidson set a price target of 85.0 for ZG.
$ZG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZG recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $ZG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tom White from DA Davidson set a target price of $85.0 on 07/18/2025
- Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $75.0 on 07/08/2025
- Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $82.0 on 05/08/2025
- Trevor Young from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 05/08/2025
- Mike Burton from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $69.0 on 05/08/2025
- Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark set a target price of $95.0 on 05/08/2025
- Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $76.0 on 05/05/2025
$ZG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $ZG stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD removed 1,364,469 shares (-9.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,228,397
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 902,643 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,350,710
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 395,119 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,417,656
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 340,438 shares (-32.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,761,684
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 260,465 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,414,689
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 235,515 shares (-56.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,746,532
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 164,095 shares (+51.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,971,391
