Stocks
ZEUS

New Analyst Forecast: $ZEUS Given $41.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 08:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZEUS. Philip Gibbs from KeyBanc set a price target of 41.0 for ZEUS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZEUS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZEUS forecast page.

$ZEUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $ZEUS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 189,866 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,229,503
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 173,454 shares (-85.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,691,025
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 141,957 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,474,484
  • MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 135,856 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,457,435
  • FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC added 129,510 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,082,155
  • WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 101,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,346,587
  • BARCLAYS PLC added 100,650 shares (+648.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,302,326

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ZEUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.