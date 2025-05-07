New Analyst Forecast: $ZEUS Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZEUS. Philip Gibbs from KeyBanc set a price target of 41.0 for ZEUS.
$ZEUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $ZEUS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 189,866 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,229,503
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 173,454 shares (-85.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,691,025
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 141,957 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,474,484
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 135,856 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,457,435
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC added 129,510 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,082,155
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 101,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,346,587
- BARCLAYS PLC added 100,650 shares (+648.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,302,326
