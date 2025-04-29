New Analyst Forecast: $ZETA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZETA. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ZETA.

$ZETA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZETA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/12/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

$ZETA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZETA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZETA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Zach Cummins from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $44.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $43.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Jason Kreyer from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $45.0 on 11/12/2024

$ZETA Insider Trading Activity

$ZETA insiders have traded $ZETA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZETA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$ZETA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $ZETA stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

