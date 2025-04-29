New Analyst Forecast: $ZETA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZETA. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ZETA.
$ZETA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZETA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/12/2024
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
$ZETA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZETA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZETA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Zach Cummins from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $44.0 on 11/14/2024
- Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $43.0 on 11/14/2024
- Jason Kreyer from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $45.0 on 11/12/2024
$ZETA Insider Trading Activity
$ZETA insiders have traded $ZETA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZETA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- IMRAN KHAN purchased 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,042,547
- DAVID STEINBERG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 53,676 shares for an estimated $1,032,726
- ROBERT H NIEHAUS purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $558,600
- STEVEN H. GERBER (President & COO) purchased 13,250 shares for an estimated $245,787
- CHRISTOPHER E GREINER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,975 shares for an estimated $149,910
- WILLIAM LANDMAN purchased 8,010 shares for an estimated $148,585
- JENE ELZIE purchased 1,260 shares for an estimated $24,863
$ZETA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $ZETA stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 6,601,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,762,783
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC removed 5,287,564 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,123,276
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,892,599 shares (-91.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,027,856
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 3,862,362 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,483,892
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 2,837,251 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,042,145
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,596,139 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,704,540
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,513,494 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,217,757
