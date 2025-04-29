Stocks
ZETA

New Analyst Forecast: $ZETA Given 'Outperform' Rating

April 29, 2025 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZETA. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ZETA.

$ZETA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZETA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
  • Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/12/2024
  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZETA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZETA forecast page.

$ZETA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZETA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ZETA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $44.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Zach Cummins from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $44.0 on 11/14/2024
  • Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $43.0 on 11/14/2024
  • Jason Kreyer from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $45.0 on 11/12/2024

$ZETA Insider Trading Activity

$ZETA insiders have traded $ZETA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZETA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • IMRAN KHAN purchased 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,042,547
  • DAVID STEINBERG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 53,676 shares for an estimated $1,032,726
  • ROBERT H NIEHAUS purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $558,600
  • STEVEN H. GERBER (President & COO) purchased 13,250 shares for an estimated $245,787
  • CHRISTOPHER E GREINER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,975 shares for an estimated $149,910
  • WILLIAM LANDMAN purchased 8,010 shares for an estimated $148,585
  • JENE ELZIE purchased 1,260 shares for an estimated $24,863

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZETA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $ZETA stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ZETA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.