ZD

New Analyst Forecast: $ZD Given $40.0 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZD. Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a price target of 40.0 for ZD.

$ZD Insider Trading Activity

$ZD insiders have traded $ZD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRET RICHTER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $98,025
  • SARAH ANN FAY purchased 1,282 shares for an estimated $49,998
  • JANA BARSTEN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $38,080
  • JEREMY ROSSEN (EVP/General Counsel) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $38,015
  • W BRIAN KRETZMER purchased 653 shares for an estimated $25,029
  • TERESA A HARRIS purchased 593 shares for an estimated $24,971

$ZD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $ZD stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 837,679 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,479,976
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 743,132 shares (-58.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,926,900
  • NORGES BANK removed 532,609 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,941,973
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 360,254 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,538,345
  • PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE added 249,325 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,369,633
  • ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 248,550 shares (-95.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,340,509
  • ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 235,705 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,857,793

