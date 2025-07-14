New Analyst Forecast: $ZBRA Given $367.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZBRA. Richard Eastman from Baird set a price target of 367.0 for ZBRA.
$ZBRA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZBRA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ZBRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $280.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Eastman from Baird set a target price of $367.0 on 07/14/2025
- Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $280.0 on 05/28/2025
- Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $263.0 on 04/30/2025
- James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $325.0 on 04/30/2025
- Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $410.0 on 04/30/2025
- Piyush Avasthy from Citigroup set a target price of $250.0 on 04/14/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $254.0 on 04/08/2025
$ZBRA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ZBRA stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBRA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 06/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$ZBRA Insider Trading Activity
$ZBRA insiders have traded $ZBRA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDERS GUSTAFSSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,227 shares for an estimated $1,000,242 and 0 sales.
$ZBRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of $ZBRA stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 1,053,249 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $297,606,037
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 810,835 shares (-82.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,109,537
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 353,890 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,995,158
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 321,253 shares (+2512.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,773,247
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 307,246 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,815,429
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 263,723 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,517,570
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 255,193 shares (+27.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,107,334
