New Analyst Forecast: $ZBRA Given $367.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZBRA. Richard Eastman from Baird set a price target of 367.0 for ZBRA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZBRA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZBRA forecast page.

$ZBRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZBRA recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ZBRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $280.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Eastman from Baird set a target price of $367.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $280.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $263.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 James Ricchiuti from Needham set a target price of $325.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $410.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Piyush Avasthy from Citigroup set a target price of $250.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $254.0 on 04/08/2025

$ZBRA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZBRA stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBRA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 06/04.

on 06/04. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ZBRA Insider Trading Activity

$ZBRA insiders have traded $ZBRA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDERS GUSTAFSSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,227 shares for an estimated $1,000,242 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZBRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of $ZBRA stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.