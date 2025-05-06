New Analyst Forecast: $ZBH Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZBH. Rick Wise from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 115.0 for ZBH.

$ZBH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZBH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.

$ZBH Insider Trading Activity

$ZBH insiders have traded $ZBH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LORI WINKLER (SVP and CHRO) sold 1,443 shares for an estimated $150,649

$ZBH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of $ZBH stock to their portfolio, and 496 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.