New Analyst Forecast: $ZBH Given $115.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ZBH. Rick Wise from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 115.0 for ZBH.

$ZBH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZBH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ZBH Insider Trading Activity

$ZBH insiders have traded $ZBH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LORI WINKLER (SVP and CHRO) sold 1,443 shares for an estimated $150,649

$ZBH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 372 institutional investors add shares of $ZBH stock to their portfolio, and 496 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,796,372 shares (+398.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,380,774
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,186,771 shares (-79.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,988,620
  • DODGE & COX added 2,044,645 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,975,851
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,921,342 shares (+396.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,951,355
  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,004,496 shares (-38.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,104,912
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 913,310 shares (+191.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,472,935
  • CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 895,000 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,538,850

