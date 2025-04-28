New Analyst Forecast: $YUM Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $YUM. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $YUM.

$YUM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YUM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Bernstein issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$YUM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YUM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $YUM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $174.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $150.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $162.0 on 01/07/2025

$YUM Insider Trading Activity

$YUM insiders have traded $YUM stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID W GIBBS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 57,568 shares for an estimated $8,763,636 .

. DAVID ERIC RUSSELL (Vice President, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,251 shares for an estimated $3,432,942 .

. TRACY L SKEANS (COO and CPO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,072 shares for an estimated $3,020,146 .

. JUSTIN SKALA sold 1,523 shares for an estimated $221,261

ERIKA BURKHARDT (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 597 shares for an estimated $94,964.

$YUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 478 institutional investors add shares of $YUM stock to their portfolio, and 548 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

