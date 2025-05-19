New Analyst Forecast: $YMAB Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $YMAB. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $YMAB.

$YMAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YMAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $YMAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $YMAB forecast page.

$YMAB Insider Trading Activity

$YMAB insiders have traded $YMAB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YMAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS GAD (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) sold 10,810 shares for an estimated $56,536

MICHAEL J ROSSI (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 3,917 shares for an estimated $20,368

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$YMAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $YMAB stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.