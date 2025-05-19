New Analyst Forecast: $YMAB Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $YMAB. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $YMAB.
$YMAB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YMAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
$YMAB Insider Trading Activity
$YMAB insiders have traded $YMAB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YMAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS GAD (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) sold 10,810 shares for an estimated $56,536
- MICHAEL J ROSSI (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 3,917 shares for an estimated $20,368
$YMAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $YMAB stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,430,000
- CALIGAN PARTNERS LP added 574,627 shares (+32.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,545,597
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 533,464 shares (+343.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,363,245
- STATE STREET CORP removed 525,388 shares (-40.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,327,468
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 431,173 shares (+1216.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,910,096
- CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 425,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,882,749
- ACORN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 373,562 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,654,879
