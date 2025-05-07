New Analyst Forecast: $YETI Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $YETI. Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a price target of 38.0 for YETI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $YETI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $YETI forecast page.

$YETI Insider Trading Activity

$YETI insiders have traded $YETI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YETI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL JOHN MCMULLEN (CFO) sold 747 shares for an estimated $33,615

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$YETI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of $YETI stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.