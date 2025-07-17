New Analyst Forecast: $YETI Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $YETI. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 35.0 for YETI.
$YETI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YETI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $YETI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 07/17/2025
- Joseph Altobello from Raymond James set a target price of $34.0 on 05/09/2025
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 05/09/2025
- Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $36.0 on 05/09/2025
- Randal Konik from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 05/05/2025
- Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $29.0 on 04/22/2025
- Peter Benedict from Baird set a target price of $40.0 on 04/11/2025
$YETI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $YETI stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC added 1,543,518 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,090,445
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,280,622 shares (+780.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,388,588
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,198,540 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,671,674
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 1,080,072 shares (+101.6%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $34,043,869
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 706,601 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,388,493
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 596,271 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,736,570
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 479,809 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,881,677
