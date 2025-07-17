New Analyst Forecast: $YETI Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $YETI. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 35.0 for YETI.

$YETI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YETI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $YETI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 07/17/2025

Joseph Altobello from Raymond James set a target price of $34.0 on 05/09/2025

Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $34.0 on 05/09/2025

Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $36.0 on 05/09/2025

Randal Konik from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 05/05/2025

Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $29.0 on 04/22/2025

Peter Benedict from Baird set a target price of $40.0 on 04/11/2025

$YETI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $YETI stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

