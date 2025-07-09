New Analyst Forecast: $XYZ Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XYZ. Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 80.0 for XYZ.

$XYZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XYZ recently. We have seen 27 analysts offer price targets for $XYZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $73.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Dominick Gabriele from Compass Point set a target price of $80.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a target price of $71.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $75.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $61.0 on 06/03/2025

$XYZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XYZ stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/08, 04/11, 02/24.

on 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to on 05/08, 04/11, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/27.

$XYZ Insider Trading Activity

$XYZ insiders have traded $XYZ stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DHANANJAY PRASANNA (Technology + Engineering Lead) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,918 shares for an estimated $1,449,483 .

. AMRITA AHUJA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,674 shares for an estimated $1,214,794 .

. OWEN BRITTON JENNINGS (Business Lead) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,780 shares for an estimated $1,136,826 .

. BRIAN GRASSADONIA (Ecosystem Lead) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $737,948 .

. CHRYSTY ESPERANZA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,898 shares for an estimated $575,539 .

. AJMERE DALE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,735 shares for an estimated $291,102.

