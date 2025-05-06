New Analyst Forecast: $XYZ Given $59.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XYZ. Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a price target of 59.0 for XYZ.

$XYZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XYZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XYZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $59.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $51.0 on 05/02/2025

$XYZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XYZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/27.

$XYZ Insider Trading Activity

$XYZ insiders have traded $XYZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OWEN BRITTON JENNINGS (Business Lead) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,545 shares for an estimated $922,078 .

. BRIAN GRASSADONIA (Ecosystem Lead) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,658 shares for an estimated $645,001 .

. AMRITA AHUJA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,321 shares for an estimated $557,211 .

. AJMERE DALE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,441 shares for an estimated $157,033 .

. CHRYSTY ESPERANZA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,992 shares for an estimated $134,919.

