New Analyst Forecast: $XYL Given $152.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XYL. Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a price target of 152.0 for XYL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XYL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XYL forecast page.

$XYL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XYL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $XYL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $152.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $148.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $147.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $141.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $146.0 on 04/30/2025

$XYL Insider Trading Activity

$XYL insiders have traded $XYL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOROTHY TREFON CAPERS (SVP & General Counsel) sold 12,026 shares for an estimated $1,530,391

GERI-MICHELLE MCSHANE (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 4,119 shares for an estimated $527,977

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$XYL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $XYL stock to their portfolio, and 438 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.