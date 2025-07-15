New Analyst Forecast: $XPRO Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XPRO. Luke Lemoine from Piper Sandler set a price target of 10.0 for XPRO.
$XPRO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPRO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $XPRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Lemoine from Piper Sandler set a target price of $10.0 on 07/15/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/27/2025
- David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 05/07/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.0 on 04/10/2025
$XPRO Insider Trading Activity
$XPRO insiders have traded $XPRO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EILEEN GOSS WHELLEY sold 2,712 shares for an estimated $22,168
- LISA L TROE sold 2,712 shares for an estimated $22,168
$XPRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $XPRO stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 4,069,103 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,446,883
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC added 2,678,489 shares (+60.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,624,180
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,912,619 shares (-74.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,011,432
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,447,209 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,385,257
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 959,258 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,535,024
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 859,000 shares (+20.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,538,460
- HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 816,436 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,115,373
