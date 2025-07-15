New Analyst Forecast: $XPRO Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XPRO. Luke Lemoine from Piper Sandler set a price target of 10.0 for XPRO.

$XPRO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPRO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $XPRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Lemoine from Piper Sandler set a target price of $10.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.0 on 04/10/2025

$XPRO Insider Trading Activity

$XPRO insiders have traded $XPRO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EILEEN GOSS WHELLEY sold 2,712 shares for an estimated $22,168

LISA L TROE sold 2,712 shares for an estimated $22,168

$XPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $XPRO stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

