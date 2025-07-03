New Analyst Forecast: $XPOF Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $XPOF. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Hold' for $XPOF.
$XPOF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $XPOF stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 1,136,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,471,160
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 727,774 shares (+104.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,062,357
- FINDELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 580,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,831,400
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 376,529 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,136,486
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 288,899 shares (+189.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,406,528
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 281,480 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,344,728
- MSD PARTNERS, L.P. added 253,631 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,112,746
